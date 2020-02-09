Vermont and Beyond Art exhibit in Weston

WESTON, Vt. – The annual Vermont and Beyond Art show will be held again at the Weston Playhouse on Presidents’ Day Weekend, Saturday, Feb. 15, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 16, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This year’s show will feature the artwork of Doris Ingram, Robert O’Brien, Lynn Pratt, Lynn VanNatta, and Marijke Westberg. Watercolor and oil paintings of Vermont, France, and other locales will be exhibited and for sale along with prints, matted pieces, and other art related items.

Admission is free and all are welcome. Refreshments will be served on both days. The show is now entering its 20th year and it has become a local and regional annual tradition for folks to get out and view great local art. This year promises to be better than ever. For more information, call 802-263-9394.