SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – VAULT’s “Art in the Alley” returns on Sept. 16 and 23 from 3–5 p.m. Stop by and make “Paste Papers” with Diane Kemble and Corky Bond. This is a fun technique using different tools to make designs in mixtures of various colors. You can use your beautiful papers to make cards, banners, collage, books, and even jewelry. Fun for all ages. This free event will be held outside Gallery at the VAULT on 68 Main St. in Springfield, Vt.