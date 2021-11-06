VAULT Open Wall Show: “Let There Be Light”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is proud to present a new open wall show, “Let There Be Light.” This show includes beautiful photographs, paintings, paper sculpture, mixed media, jewelry, collage, stitchery, intaglio: dvn point, prism ink, an amazing lit glass assemblage, and carved birds made to order.

Open Wall is a non-juried show for any artists living in a 30-mile radius of Springfield. The variety of fine art and fun fantasy created by neighbors and friends is amazing. The works will be on display until Dec. 29.

Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield, is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or go to Facebook or www.galleryvault.org. Handicap accessible.