VAULT Open Wall Show accepting artwork

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – You are invited to show your work at Gallery at the VAULT in our upcoming Open Wall Show. This is a chance to display your work in a non-juried show. There is no fee. It is a great for artists who would like to get their work out there for the first time as well as for seasoned artists.

The next show’s theme is “Let There Be Light,” although that is loosely adhered to. You can bring in two works if they are 18-by-20 inches or smaller, or one if it is larger. Sculpture, pottery, etc. are appreciated just as much as wall art. The work needs to be suitable for viewing by all ages.

Bring your creations in Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday, Oct. 15, from 11a.m. to 7 p.m., or Saturday, Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The show will be on display from Oct. 20 through Dec. 29.

Gallery at the VAULT, 68 Main Street in Springfield, is open Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or go to Facebook or www.galleryvault.org. Handicap accessible.