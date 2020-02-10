Use vacation, snow days to get ready for the 2020 LEGO Contest

CHESTER, Vt. – The 2020 LEGO Contest is taking place Saturday, March 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the NewsBank Conference Center, 352 Main Street, Chester, Vt. Early registration by March 6 qualifies for a discounted entry. The event is open to LEGOmaniacs Pre-K through grade eight and their families.

Participants should construct their original creations – no kits allowed – with a maximum size of 24 inches by 36 inches, and bring them March 14 between 9-10 a.m. to the Conference Center, generously donated by NewsBank for the event. Entries will be judged in different grade categories from 10 a.m. to noon for their originality, imagination, and presentation. If a structure is a team entry, the age of the oldest member will determine the grade category. There is also a separate family team class for collaborating children and parents.

At 12:30 p.m., LEGO prizes will be awarded to winners and runners-up in the different classes, with special awards for the judges’ choice for “Best in Show” and “Most Vermont” creations. The Creators’ Choice Award will be given to the entry that the contestants themselves vote as the most outstanding creation.

Refreshments will be on sale to encourage everyone to stay and view the different entries, as well as to share ideas and techniques during the judging. Again this year, young people may create an additional construction at a special LEGO station. They will not be able to remove their creations from the special area and won’t be able to enter them in the contest, but this is a good opportunity for students to construct something different, perhaps with a friend, for some additional fun.

The registration form may be downloaded from special events at www.stlukesepiscopalvt.org and www.ourchester.org. Printed forms are available at the Whiting Library on Main Street in Chester, at Chester-Andover Elementary School, and at Grafton Elementary School.

A check for the registration fee should be made out to “St. Luke’s Church” and mailed, along with the registration form, to the registrar Lillian Willis, P.O. Box 318, Chester, VT 05143. Early registration is requested.

Sponsored for the ninth year by St. Luke’s, the event will benefit both the church and the children’s section of Chester’s Whiting Library. For additional information, please contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net.