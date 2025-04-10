Upstairs at Town Hall celebrates National Poetry Month

CHESTER, Vt. – On April 17, at 7 p.m., at the Chester Town Hall Theater, 556 Elm Street, Vermont Poet Laureate Bianca Stone will read from her work, speak about being a writer in Vermont, and sign copies of her latest book, which will be available for purchase.

On April 18, Chester Town Hall will host a poetry slam, at 7 p.m. Poets and aspiring poets of all ages are invited to read their work in front of a welcoming and supportive audience.

Admission is free for both events. Donations are appreciated. For additional information, email upstairsattownhall@gmail.com.