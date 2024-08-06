Uplift Dance ends season at Claremont Opera House

CLAREMONT, N.H. – In the early weeks of July, Uplift Acrobatics and Dance hosted an end of season production at the Claremont Opera House. This production was put on to showcase the vast talents of over 200 dancers and acrobats from local communities. This show allowed the participants to debut newfound skills, various dance styles, and master acrobatic routines that included some participants attempting circus skills. This spotlight dedicated to each dancer’s and acrobat’s fine skills resulted in the distribution of seven awards for some of the local school-aged participants.

The seven who were recognized and given awards are Ellie George, Teen Acrobat of the Year; Christen Nepomuceno, Acrobat of the Year; Melia Willis, Hip-Hop Dancer of the Year; Ava Holmes, Tap Dancer of the Year; Marlee Mcleod, Contemporary Dancer of the Year; Vera Dawson, Musical Theatre Dancer of the Year; and Emily English, Aerialist of the Year. Each of these dancers that were recognized with awards, as well as the other participants, showed hard work, perseverance, and determination among the dance disciplines involved in the showcase.

This showcase of local adolescents allowed each participant to demonstrate their dedication to their craft, and allowed for families to show their support for each artist. Viewers of the showcase found themselves in awe of every aspect of the production that Uplift put on, entitled “Enchanted Forest.” Many left with glowing kudos for the dancers themselves, the teachers, and all that went into set and costume design.

“Everything from the sets, the costumes, the colors, and the music created a place that felt magical, safe, and oddly familiar. Almost as if I had been there before. Ah, perhaps it was only in my dreams. Either way, Uplift, it was enchanting to meet you all over again at the Claremont Opera House in the Enchanted Forest,” said Jess Willis, mother of dancer Melia Willis. The production allowed for families and friends from all over southern Vermont and New Hampshire to gather to admire and support the participants in the showcase, promoting an immense sense of community.

Not only was Uplift able to impact the community in such a positive way, it impacts the lives of the members greatly with each experience. Parents of members of Uplift have mentioned how positively impacted their children have been by the experience. “I truly am so thankful that Evan has found a space where he can be himself, is welcomed by peers and staff, and is experiencing joy to the max. Thank you all for including him,” said Carrie Jewell, mother of dancer Evan Jewell.

Dancers involved with Uplift are able to find a place of joy and encouragement within the space, as well as form positive relationships with fellow dancers. “She’s made friendships, she’s found mentors, she’s gained confidence. Uplift is doing exactly that, uplifting people. Thank you to Kaitlyn, Miss Ali, and the rest of the Uplift team for making a lasting impression on Sofie,” said Robin Stoto, mother of dancer Sophia Stoto.

Keep an eye out for the exciting future projects that Uplift will be working on during their 2024-2025 season for more magic on the stage.