Upcoming June classes at Fletcher Farm School

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts will reopen for its summer term June 14. With the recent good news from the Centers for Disease Control, we’re hoping many of you will feel comfortable joining us in celebrating a return to near normal.

With that in mind, here is a list of our June classes. Complete information about the school and the classes below is available on our website, www.fletcherfarm.org.

June 19, “Black Ash Berry Basket” with Penny Hewitt

June 25, “Beginning Drawing” with Sandi Cirillo

June 26, “Silk Sampler Day” with Sandi Cirillo

June 26-27, “Creative Metalworking” with Piper Strong

June 26, “Learn to Cane” with Meg Kupiec

June 26, “Beginning Woodcarving: A Wizard” with Wayne Miller

June 26, “Handmade Hat-Style Bandboxes” with Mary Avery

June 28-July 2, “Introduction to Silver Fabrication” with Harold Bosco

June 28-30, “Tatting” with Evelyn Gant

June 28-30, “Bobbin Lace” with Jane Fletcher

June 26, “Lucky Gnomes” with Nancy Conway – for young artists

June 28-July 2, “Create, Imagine, Explore” with Ms. Karner with Rachel Karner – for young artists

Please call our office at 802-228-8770 with any questions about one of these or any of our other classes. If you would like to see what we do here, join us for the Vermont Art Council’s Open Studio Weekend June 19 and 20.