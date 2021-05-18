Upcoming June classes at Fletcher Farm School

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Fletcher Farm School for the Arts and Crafts will reopen for its summer term June 14. With the recent good news from the Centers for Disease Control, we’re hoping many of you will feel comfortable joining us in celebrating a return to near normal.
With that in mind, here is a list of our June classes. Complete information about the school and the classes below is available on our website, www.fletcherfarm.org.
- June 19, “Black Ash Berry Basket” with Penny Hewitt
- June 25, “Beginning Drawing” with Sandi Cirillo
- June 26, “Silk Sampler Day” with Sandi Cirillo
- June 26-27, “Creative Metalworking” with Piper Strong
- June 26, “Learn to Cane” with Meg Kupiec
- June 26, “Beginning Woodcarving: A Wizard” with Wayne Miller
- June 26, “Handmade Hat-Style Bandboxes” with Mary Avery
- June 28-July 2, “Introduction to Silver Fabrication” with Harold Bosco
- June 28-30, “Tatting” with Evelyn Gant
- June 28-30, “Bobbin Lace” with Jane Fletcher
- June 26, “Lucky Gnomes” with Nancy Conway – for young artists
- June 28-July 2, “Create, Imagine, Explore” with Ms. Karner with Rachel Karner – for young artists
Please call our office at 802-228-8770 with any questions about one of these or any of our other classes. If you would like to see what we do here, join us for the Vermont Art Council’s Open Studio Weekend June 19 and 20.