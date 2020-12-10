Unique, ugly sweater contest at Springfield Town Library

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – From now through Dec. 28, 2020, submit a photo of you wearing your favorite unique or ugly sweater to the Springfield Town Library for a chance to win a prize.

To be entered, pictures must be emailed to stlib@vermontel.net. In the subject line of your email, please write “SWEATER CONTEST 2020.” Include your name and phone number in your email along with permission to post your photo.

Photos will be posted on our library Facebook page beginning Jan. 4, 2021. Voting ends Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021. The picture with the most likes wins. The winner will be announced on Facebook live Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.