Underground System at Cooper Field

PUTNEY, Vt. – Next Stage Arts is pleased to announce that the Bandwagon Summer Series will kick off on Friday, May 19 at 6 p.m. with a performance by the Brooklyn-based Afrobeat band, Underground System. The concert will take place at Cooper Field in Putney, and will be co-presented with the Stone Church.

“Dancing has become one of the major draws of the Bandwagon Series, and there isn’t a better opportunity to dance than Underground System,” says Keith Marks, Executive Director of Next Stage Arts. “It was intentional that we chose them to kick off the entire series. The New York City-based group has a reputation for setting a party vibe. It was natural to start the series with a bang.”

Underground System is a Brooklyn-based band that draws on a diverse array of influences, including afrobeat, funk, and dance music. Known for their high-energy performances and infectious grooves, the band has toured extensively throughout the United States and Europe, earning a reputation as one of the most exciting live acts on the scene.

The concert will take place at Cooper Field, located on Sand Hill Road in Putney. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, and picnic baskets, and enjoy the music under the open sky. Beer, wine, and Barr Hill cocktails will be sold on site.

Tickets for the Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.nextstagearts.org. Children under 12 get in for free. Series passes and discounted ticket bundles are also available – purchase early in the season for best value.

For more information about this concert and the Bandwagon Summer Series, please visit www.nextstagearts.org.