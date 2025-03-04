“Underdog” documentary screening

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Saturday, March 15, at 11 a.m., the Springfield Town Library invites the community to join them at the Nolin-Murray Center for a special screening of “Underdog,” a poignant documentary that tells the story of Doug Butler, a Vermont dairy farmer who embarks on an extraordinary journey of hope and risk.

“Underdog” follows Butler as he faces the uncertain fate of losing the only home he’s ever known in order to chase his dream of dog mushing in Alaska. On a cold March morning, Butler waves goodbye to his family farm, and sets out in a rusted-out truck with 22 dogs in tow, bound for Alaska. His journey will not only test his resolve, but will lead him back to face the sale of his farm and a race to rebuild his future.

Captured over the course of a decade, “Underdog” offers an intimate, vérité portrait of Butler as he brings a curiously optimistic perspective to the trials of family farming that have shaped rural American life.

This event is free and open to the public. It is made possible with funding from the Vermont Humanities Rapid Response Grant. To sign up for a reminder, visit www.springfieldtownlibrary.org/calendar.