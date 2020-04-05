“Two Painters Out Standing in Their Fields” digital duo show

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Canal Street Art Gallery presents “Two Painters Out Standing in Their Fields” with Jeanne McMahan and Rodrica Tilley. This show opens online April 8 through May 9. Go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com to experience the show in this new interactive format. Celebrate the beauty, mood, light, and colors of our natural landscape. Canal Street Art Gallery remains optimistic at this time of much uncertainty. CSAG has been innovating ways to bring the show to you!

Jeanne McMahan and Rodrica Tilley are the fourth set of artists to make a duo show of this kind. Both artists work from direct observation of the landscape: Jeanne McMahan in oil paint and Rodrica Tilley in pastel paint. McMahan looks to the open fields and water with her gestural style and minimal shapes. Tilley, often working in her gardens, finds intimate views with packed together subjects.

Jeanne McMahan, based in South Strafford, Vt., currently works in oils. Using the landscapes of her native Maine and Vermont as subjects, the artist presents her particular vision of gestures, colors, patterns, and textures. McMahan, with a background in art therapy and master studies in fine arts and painting, worked in mixed media during her early career in New York City. After relocating to Vermont, McMahan continues to focus on painting the landscape in oils.

Rodrica Tilley, based in Brattleboro, works in pastel and watercolor with a background in freelance illustration. Tilley’s work is rooted in a passion for the natural lifecycle. She shares this vibrant view of beauty through her use of intense pigments, bright contrasts, and luminous textures. Tilley’s work is reproduced in numerous print editions of Horticulture Magazine and Woman’s Day.

Join us live online April 17, from 6 to 7 p.m., for our virtual gallery event. Go to www.facebook.com/canalstreetartgallery or www.canalstreetartgallery.com/events.html.

The gallery will only be open by appointment until further notice. Please call Wednesday to Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, go to www.canalstreetartgallery.com, call Mike or Emmett at 802-289-0104, or email artinfo@canalstreetartgallery.com.