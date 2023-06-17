Twilight on the Tavern Lawn presents Wyld Nightz Band

PUTNEY, Vt. – Twilight Music continues its 20th Twilight On The Tavern Lawn series of folk, world beat, jazz, Americana, rock, and bluegrass summer concerts on Sunday, June 25, with classic rock sextet The Wyld Nightz Band. The seven concert series continues every other Sunday through August 20. All concerts begin at 6 p.m. in downtown Putney, on the Putney Tavern lawn – bring a lawn chair or blanket – or at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in case of rain. Co-presented with Next Stage Arts Project, the series is sponsored by the Town of Putney, Green Mountain Well, Soundview Paper Company, Rod’s, and many other Putney area businesses and organizations. The concerts are free to the public. Donations are accepted, and food will be available. For more information, call 802-387-5772 or visit www.twilightmusic.org.

The Wyld Nightz Band features a diverse collection of classic rockin’ party music by six multi-instrumentalists and vocalists, with decades of combined performing experience in southern Vermont. The band is Michael McKinney (guitar, cornet), Jeff Brewer (guitar, bass, banjo), Tony Speranza Jr (alto sax, pennywhistle. recorder), Tony Speranza (multi-keyboards), Matt Martyn (bass, trombone), and Pete Nichols (drums).