Twilight on the Tavern Lawn presents the Everly Set

PUTNEY, Vt. – Twilight Music continues its 21st Twilight on the Tavern Lawn series of bluegrass, folk/rock, world beat, jazz, pop, and Zydeco summer concerts on Sunday, July 21, with an evening of the hits and harmonies of Phil and Don Everly performed by Sean Altman and Jack Skuller.

The seven concert series continues every other Sunday through Aug. 18. All concerts begin at 6 p.m., in downtown Putney, on the Putney Tavern Lawn – bring a lawn chair or blanket – or at Next Stage, at 15 Kimball Hill, in case of rain.

Co-presented with Next Stage Arts Project, the series is sponsored by the Town of Putney, The Mockingbird Tavern, Rod’s, and many other Putney-area businesses and organizations. The concerts are free to the public, donations are accepted, and food will be available. For more information, call 802-387-5772 or visit www.twilightmusic.org.