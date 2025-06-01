Twilight on the Tavern Lawn presents The Emily Margaret Band

PUTNEY, Vt. – Twilight Music and Next Stage Arts continue the 22nd Twilight on the Tavern Lawn series of bluegrass, Americana, world, swing, and pop music summer concerts, on Sunday, June 15, with The Emily Margaret Band. The seven-concert series continues every other Sunday through Aug. 24. All concerts begin at 6 p.m., in downtown Putney, on the Putney Tavern lawn – bring a lawn chair or blanket – or at Next Stage, at 15 Kimball Hill, in case of rain. The series is sponsored by Next Stage, the Town of Putney, and many Putney-area businesses and organizations. The concerts are free to the public, donations are accepted, and food will be available. For more information, call 802-387-5772, or visit www.nextstagearts.org.

The Emily Margaret Band creates a cozy R&B groove coupled with soulful storytelling and intimate, stirring vocals. The quartet’s songs wrap you in the comfort of a timeworn hand-me-down sweater that is once again back in style. Their performances include original songs together with classics from artists they love, including Amy Winehouse, Joni Mitchell, Stevie Wonder, and Bill Withers. The Emily Margaret Band celebrates the June 15 release of their self-titled EP at this concert, and CDs will be available for purchase that evening. Follow them on Instagram @emily.margaret.music for news on their latest shows and the upcoming release of their EP.