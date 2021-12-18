“‘Twas the Night…” NECCA’s online circus show thrills audiences

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. – Celebrate solstice and the holiday season with the New England Center for Circus Arts’ annual end-of-year circus extravaganza gone virtual Dec. 26, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.

“The Flying Nut” becomes “‘Twas the Night…” in a specially filmed variation of their popular holiday show that includes professional program students alongside youth troupe and advanced recreational talents in this heartwarming sharing of high flying circus creativity.

Watch the streaming on demand film at your leisure. Buy tickets at www.necenterforcircusarts.org.

Circus classes are also available for adults and youth, including Youth Performance Troupe, starting Jan. 3 in Brattleboro. For more information, call 802-254-9780.