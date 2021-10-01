Try something new at Kurn Hattin Homes

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Join Kurn Hattin Homes for Children’s admissions team Oct. 4, from 4-6 p.m., at Twinkle Town in Swanzey, N.H., and learn about the opportunities available for your children at Kurn Hattin Homes for Children.

Complimentary food and two rounds of mini golf will be available for the first 15 families. Call to register at 802-721-6925.

Since 1894, Kurn Hattin Homes for Children has helped thousands of children and their families by offering a safe home and quality education in a nurturing environment. Its mission: Kurn Hattin transforms the lives of children and their families forever. Follow their journey: www.kurnhattin.org.