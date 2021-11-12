Fun, unusual staging of Truman Capote’s “A Christmas Memory”

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – “A Christmas Memory” is a story by Truman Capote set in his early childhood, when he was forced to live with distant cousins, none of whom paid any attention to him, with one exception – a much older cousin, also an outsider in the family and a bit strange. The two of them became fast friends.

The story takes place at Christmastime when they made little fruitcakes for people they liked, including one for the President. The story climaxes when they go with great trepidation to visit Mr. Haha Jones, the only person who can supply them with the whiskey they need for the fruitcakes, because it’s Prohibition.

This version is performed by a chorus that supplies narration, sounds, musical interludes, tableaus, and character voices. A wild time is expected for all, along with a plentiful dose of Christmas spirit.

John Hadden directs his adaptation of this tale along with David Stern and the Wild Goose Players. The cast includes John and David, as well as Libby McCawley, Jan and Mike Sheehy, Riley Goodemote, Ibby Hopkins, Susan Still, and Morganna Ekkens. Lighting design by Ira Wilner.

This in-the-round hybrid of a staged reading, radio play, and casual theater will be recorded and filmed at Stage 33 Live in Bellows Falls, Vt., in front of a live studio audience for one performance only, Saturday evening, Dec. 4. Door opens at 7 p.m.; show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Seating is limited. There is a suggested per-person donation for the cast and crew. Advance donations double as a chair reservation in the studio audience and can be made online at www.stage33live.com.

Masks are required – note that the cast will not be masked in case this factors into your decision-making.

Stage 33 Live is an industrial-rustic listening room in a former factory hosting local, regional, and national performers in a casual, intimate setting. No bar or kitchen, the stage is the mission; snacks by donation. For more information, visit www.stage33live.com.