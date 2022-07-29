Trois Amis comes to Main Street Arts

SAXTONS RIVER, Vt. – Main Street Arts presents the trio, Trois Amis, on Sunday, Aug. 7, at 7 p.m. in the historic theater in Saxtons River, Vt. Trois Amis is a trio composed of three well-known local musicians; Mary Cay Brass, Andy Davis, and Laurie Indenbaum, all of whom love the music of Quebec and have delved deeply into this rich musical tradition. On accordions, fiddle, and piano, the group plays lovely toe-tapping jigs and reels, gorgeous romantic waltzes, humorous songs, and more.

Thanks to a generous donor, this concert is open to all by donation. Come out and enjoy a musical evening at Main Street Arts. Main Street Arts is air conditioned and handicap accessible.