PUTNEY, Vt. – Genre-bending jazz and prog rock fusion trio House of Waters performs at Next Stage Arts on Friday, March 18 at 7:30 p.m.

“Our goal is to widen the palette of what makes its way to southern Vermont, and House of Waters is something truly unique. Max’s virtuosity on the hammered dulcimer is like nothing we’ve ever seen before,” says Keith Marks, Executive Director of Next Stage. “This is an opportunity for the community to experience an uncommon instrument played by a master of his craft. It doesn’t hurt that the drummer and bassist are also world-class musicians. House of Waters has been carving out a name on the international scene for years, and we’re fortunate to be able to bring them here.”

Fresh off a globetrotting tour schedule in 2018-2019 including four tours of Europe, their first tour in India, and numerous shows and festivals in the U.S.A., House Of Waters saw their 2020 touring schedule derailed by the Covid pandemic. Luckily, as of 2021 House of Waters is back on the road again.

This performance is made possible in part by the generous sponsorship of Oak Meadow.