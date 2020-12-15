LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Project Londonderry has launched “Trail of Lights” as part of Vermont Lights the Way campaign to help overcome pandemic fatigue. Gov. Phil Scott has encouraged Vermonters to decorate their homes, businesses, parks, and public spaces to show community support.

The Londonderry “Trail of Lights” will be a six-mile driving tour through the heart of Londonderry from Dec. 20 to Jan. 1. The tour is designed to showcase the town’s holiday decorations and provide businesses an opportunity to promote special holiday offerings.

The “Trail of Lights” tour begins at the triangle at intersection of Routes 11 and 100, follows Main Street to Middletown Road, turns right onto Route 100, and ends at the Mountain Marketplace. Project Londonderry encourages everyone to light up your property, join the fun, and do the tour.

Project Londonderry and the Wantastiquet Rotary teamed up to raise funds to help the town cover the cost of decorations. The Beautification Commission filled the bridge boxes with greens and decorated trees with lights and ornaments. Funds were also provided to decorate the annual holiday display at the Londonderry Marketplace.