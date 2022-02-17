Townshend announces Winter Fun Fest

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – This year’s Winter Fun Fest will be filled with sledding, snowshoeing, storywalks, s’mores, and more. It will take place (weather permitting) on Saturday, Feb. 26 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Townshend Lake Recreation Area on Route 30 in Townshend, Vt.

Bring winter gear, such as warm clothes, sleds, and/or snowshoes if possible, and meet your neighbors. Community Hope and Action will provide s’mores and hot beverages. If you’d like to borrow snowshoes for the event, inquire at one of these local libraries: Townshend, Jamaica, Dover, Westminster, Guilford, Brattleboro, or Whitingham.

For more information, contact Community Hope and Action at wrvthrives@gmail.com.

Tag your winter activities with #snowdaysvt from Feb. 12 to Feb. 27 to enter to win a winter gear package. Visit www.bluecrossvt.org/snow-days-2022 for rules and information.