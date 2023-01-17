MIDDLEBURY SPRINGS, Vt. – As many of you already know, the Tour de Slate is becoming one of the premier charity bike rides in Vermont. We support Adult and Teen Challenge VT as they in turn help the addicted overcome and stay free from drug and alcohol abuse. Adult and Teen Challenge VT is the most successful addiction rehabilitation program in the country and possibly the world. No one is turned away because of lack of funds. They accept no government money. Adult and Teen Challenge VT is totally supported by private donations and fundraisers such as Tour de Slate. Even though it’s only the first week in January it’s time to plan your summer. August 5 will be here before you know it and with it of course, Tour de Slate. If you will be signing up as an individual rider there will be a 20% discount that will be in place until March 1. The above mentioned discount is applicable only to individual riders as family groups and teams already enjoy a discounted price. So there you are. Check out the Tour de Slate website for more information. You’ll be hearing from me more often from here on out.

Happy New Year!

Stan Achey,

Event Director,

Tour de Slate