“Top Hat” at the opera

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Celebrate Valentine’s week at the Bellows Falls Opera House with one of the great 1930s dance musicals, “Top Hat” featuring Fred Astair and Ginger Rogers on Wednesday Feb. 15 at 7 p.m., sponsored by the Friends of the Rockingham Library. It’s love at first dance, until Ginger thinks Fred is her best friend’s husband. The film satirizes stuffy upper-class manners while providing sumptuous Hollywood representations of London and Venice. Songs by Irving Berlin including Top Hat, White Tie and Tails, Isn’t It a Lovely Day?, and Cheek to Cheek. The Friends of the Rockingham Library hope you’ll join us in the fun at the opera house. Tickets for the movie are on sale.

A Friends of the Rockingham Library table will be set up before the movie to provide information on the friends activities and invitations to join. The Hunter Art Studio is sharing the love by providing free triple up treats for each new member of the friends.

The friends support many different library activities including “1000 books before Kindergarten,” educational and cultural events, state park and museum passes, and Vermont Humanities Council programs. Come celebrate Valentine’s Day, the joy of Fred and Ginger musicals, and the Rockingham Free Public Library.