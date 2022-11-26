Tom Pirozzoli with Corey Wrinn at Stage 33 Live

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Tom Pirozzoli’s recordings have had national and international success, and several are in the Smithsonian Folkways Collection. He’s been on the Top 40 AAA charts, and had a featured release at Tower Records in Los Angeles and Nashville. He’s worked with artists like Greg Brown, Jesse Winchester, Doc Watson, and Willy Porter.

Sophisticated guitar playing forms a rich backdrop for his warm tenor, with melodies and lyrics exploring a wide range of the human and global experience. His encounters with people, cultures, and ideas while traveling Europe, South America, India, Southeast Asia, China, and Tibet continue to enrich and deepen his music. His relaxed stage presence features endearing, funny, insightful patter.

Pirozzoli kept a 200-gigs-a-year schedule for decades, but these days only performs a couple dozen times annually as he focuses on his successful fine art career. Stage 33 Live is fortunate to host him on Sunday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m., 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls, Vt.

Singer-songwriter Corey Wrinn from Rockport, Mass., will open in his first appearance at Stage 33 Live. A musician, painter, natural resource conservationist, and tall ship crew member, he has performed as a soloist and in groups throughout New England.

With Tom’s blessing, tickets will be available cheaper in advance through www.stage33live.com. Tickets will also be sold at the door. Seating is limited. Performances are recorded and filmed.

“Good sound, man!” – Taj Mahal

“You can’t write like he does without leaning into each line.” – Willy Porter

“Hypnotic soothing vocals and rich guitar textures… well crafted.” – Sing Out

“Pirozzoli’s poetic lyrics make his songs worth reading as well as hearing.” – Boston Sunday Globe

The COVID-19 protocol will be the guidelines in effect in the community on show day. Currently the guidance is that masks are optional, which may change without notice. Please do not attend if you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.

Stage 33 Live is a casual and intimate industrial-rustic listening room in a former factory, hosting local, regional, and national performances and presentations of original material. No bar or kitchen, the stage is the mission, coffee / soda / juice / water and weird snacks available by donation. More info about the nonprofit, all-volunteer project, and this and other upcoming events, online at www.stage33live.com

Stage 33 Live gratefully acknowledges the help of so many individuals without whom none of this would be happening, and institutional support this season from The Island Corporation, the Vermont Arts Council, the Bellows Falls Opera House, and the Rockingham Arts & Museum Project that helped fund improvements and maintenance, and generally smooth out a lot of the rough edges. Stage 33 Live is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, and all donations are deductible to the fullest extent. Volunteers run the thing from stem to stern.