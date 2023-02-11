To dance or not to dance

CLAREMONT, N.H. – Do you remember when dancing meant the joy of moving together around a large dance floor to beautiful music; holding conversations with friends during which you can actually hear each other; sitting at comfortable tables enjoying a beverage and light refreshments?

We would like to bring this kind of entertainment back to our area. We are looking to have an evening of dancing to “good music” to help get us off our couches and back into a lively society that enables us to regain social connections, make new friends, feel happy and healthy, and give us something fun to look forward to.

The dances would be ballroom-type that could include a variety of styles: fox trot, waltz, cha cha, tango, jitterbug, and polka. Whatever the dancers would like. Also being considered is to have a dance instructor teach some of the dances people would enjoy.

Easy listening and big band music would be supplied by either small groups, CD, or perhaps a DJ. In any case, it would NOT be loud. Conversations would still be heard!

After searching the area for a place with plenty of free parking, easy access, a large dance floor, and tables for comfortable visiting, we have found the perfect place: the beautiful Owens Room at the Claremont Senior Center on Acer Street just off Maple Avenue. This large room is available for rent to the public for all kinds of special events, and these dances qualify.

We are planning to hold the first dance on Friday, March 3, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. If it is something the community would like, we would like to offer it on a monthly basis. A small donation would be asked to help cover the cost of using the facility. You are welcome to bring your own non-alcoholic drink. Refreshments will be provided.

Please call the Claremont Senior Center by Feb. 24 at 603-543-5998 to let us know if you would be interested in attending. Leave your name and a number we can reach you if needed. It is not a commitment, merely a little feedback to see if this is a good idea and something people would enjoy.

If you would like more information about the dancing, call Betsey Child at 603-504-6671.

So, go dust off those dancing shoes, find your dancing attire, and be ready for a fun evening. You will soon again have the pleasure of hearing, “Shall we Dance?”