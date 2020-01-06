Ticketed author luncheon with Anna Francese Gass

MANCHESTER, Vt. – Join us Saturday, Jan. 18 at 2 p.m. for a ticketed luncheon at Bonnet and Main with cookbook author Anna Francese Gass. “Heirloom Kitchen” is a glorious cookbook and a celebration of the culinary traditions of immigrant women.

Born in Italy, Anna Francese Gass came to the United States as a young child and grew up eating her mother’s Italian cooking. But when this professional cook realized she did not know how to make her family’s beloved meatballs – a recipe that existed only in her mother’s memory – Anna embarked on a project to record and preserve her mother’s recipes for generations to come.

In addition to her recipes, Anna’s mother shared stories from her life in Italy that her daughter had never heard before, fascinating tales that whetted Anna’s appetite to learn more. So, Anna began reaching out to her friends whose mothers were also immigrants, and soon she was cooking with dozens of women who were eager to share their unique memories and the foods of their homelands.

In “Heirloom Kitchen,” Anna brings together the stories and dishes of 40 strong, exceptional women, all immigrants to the United States, whose heirloom recipes have helped shape the landscape of American food.

Anna Francese Gass is a graduate of the French Culinary Institute. After a stint in corporate sales, she traded the boardroom for the test kitchen and has since worked for Whole Foods, Mad Hungry, and Martha Stewart Living Ominmedia. Currently, she is a regular contributing editor and recipe tester at Food52 and contributing writer for www.msn.com. She lives in Connecticut with her husband and three children. Follow her on Instagram @annafgass and website www.annasheirloomkitchen.com.

Tickets are sold exclusively through Eventbrite. They should instantly email you a copy of your ticket upon purchase. Please print it out and bring with you to the event. Should you have any difficulty or questions, please contact Dafydd Wood at Northshire Bookstore at dwood@northshire.com.