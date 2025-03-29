Three bands to headline FOLA musical event

LUDLOW, Vt. – This April 5, three powerhouse bands are set to take the stage for an unforgettable night of music, energy, and excitement you won’t want to miss.

Friends of Ludlow Auditorium (FOLA) is sponsoring this musical treat on Saturday, April 5, at 7 p.m., in the Heald Auditorium of Ludlow’s Town Hall. The three bands include Unqualified, Allegra and the DayDreamers, and Sammy B.

Allegra Larson is a singer, songwriter, and pianist living in Vermont. Larson plays frequently in southern Vermont, and has played all around New England. Notable venues include the Cuzzin’s Stage at Mount Snow, the Snowbarn, the Dover Bar & Grill, the Midway Cafe, and the Strand Theatre on Martha’s Vineyard. Larson fronts a four-piece band called Allegra & the Daydreamers. Formally established in 2023, the Daydreamers play Larson’s original work, along with tunes from other band members, and some covers. Introspective piano ballads, searing guitar solos, spacey jams, and plenty of danceable bangers, nothing is off-limits for the Daydreamers.

Unqualified is a southern Vermont-based jam band featuring brothers Max, Nick, and Harry Blank, and cool cat Evan Coleman on piano. They’ll bring the love and good vibes, and you just need to bring your dancing shoes.

Sammy B (Blanchette) is a Ludlow native. His setlist ranges from his own original songs, to covers of artists like the Grateful Dead, Eric Clapton, Phish, Tom Petty, the Eagles, Jimi Hendrix, and more. Blanchette is a New England-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, whose career spans two decades. His performance career began primarily out of southern Connecticut in 2003, and he has since found a primary home in southern Vermont, in the Okemo Valley, as of 2018. His style of work on electric and acoustic guitar ranges from a broad mix of rock, jazz, reggae, blues, and jam band styles.

According to Scott Stearns, FOLA’s program director, “This an event where you may want to make sure you’re wearing your dancing shoes.”

The doors to the auditorium will open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. For information, call 802-228-3238.