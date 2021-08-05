“Threads of Image” fine art show at DaVallia Gallery

CHESTER, Vt. – DaVallia invites you to a new fine art exhibition. Their fine art show, “Threads of Image” will feature stitchery mixed media by Julie Crabtree from Aug. 6 through Sept. 5.

DaVallia Gallery is pleased to premiere Vermont artist Julie Crabtree in her first fine art exhibition in New England. The exhibition will feature a new collection of her textile mixed media art. Using traditional and experimental processes, Crabtree “paints” her landscapes using paints, stitching, and handmade textiles to create intricate, highly detailed artworks. This exhibition will bring an entirely new appreciation to works in fiber. Each piece is a one-of-a-kind textural interpretation of our world.

Established in 2009, DaVallia has been a five-star destination for the arts. Located on Route 103 in the historic Stone Village of Chester, their gallery and sculpture gardens provide an inspiring atmosphere to experience a diverse array of art.

DaVallia welcomes you to enjoy the second show of the 2021 season. To preview the show, purchase works, or to learn more about our art collection, visit us online at www.ArtfulVT.com.

The artist reception dates are still pending and will be listed on the website. To schedule an appointment for a private viewing, call Michael Alon at 802-875-8900.