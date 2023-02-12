LUDLOW, Vt. – The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the dates for the third annual Best of Vermont Summer Festival. This two-day event is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26 from noon – 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. in Ludlow, Vt. The event will take place at Okemo Field on Route 103, the use of which is generously donated again by lead sponsor Okemo Mountain/Vail Resorts.

This festival is a great opportunity for everyone including locals, new residents, second homeowners, and visitors to enjoy specialty foods; wine, spirits and brew tastings; artisan products; fine art; awesome live music; demos; children’s activities; and more. The Best of Vermont Summer Festival will be marketed throughout the Okemo Valley region, the state of Vermont, New England and the Northeast.

A special thank you to William Raveis Vermont Properties of Ludlow for being presenting sponsor again this year, the third year in a row. It takes a village to support a signature event like this and those who step up to the plate are greatly appreciated. The festival will be seeking additional sponsors in various categories who will then be listed on the chamber’s website here: www.yourplaceinvermont.com/best-of-vermont-summer-festival.

The chamber is also seeking partners, vendors, and volunteers, including special event sponsors for things such as the food tent, entertainment/music tent, children’s activities, design tent, contests, or other special activities. Community service groups such as civic clubs, youth groups, and retirees are also invited to participate as volunteers to help set up and take down the event, as well as to help out during the festival. Sponsor discounts will be given to participating chamber members and returning vendors will also be given preferential locations.

The organizing festival committee is made up of new and returning chamber members from around the region. We are still looking for a few more volunteers for the committee and during the event itself.

The chamber has a special festival web page where sponsor and vendor forms will be available shortly, www.yourplaceinvermont.com/best-of-vermont-summer-festival. Those interested in participating may also contact Carol directly by emailing her at clighthall@yourplaceinvermont.com.

The Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit, member-driven association and the voice of 300+ businesses and the communities of 12 towns and villages in South Central Vermont along the Vermont Scenic Route 100 Byway surrounded by Okemo, Ascutney, and Magic Mountains. OVRCC provides advocacy, support, and unified regional marketing to promote and enhance businesses in the region as well as the four-season economy.