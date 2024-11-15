The Well Collaborative to host concert

CLAREMONT, N.H. – The Well Collaborative (TWC) will be hosting a concert, Notes of November, on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 6 p.m., at the First Congregational Church, located at 72 Pleasant Street in Claremont, N.H. Tickets can be purchased at www.donorbox.org/events/704099.

The concert will feature music by Parker Eastman, a local musician and musical director for the First Congregational Church, and his musical friends. They will provide jazz and other genres of music for you to enjoy. In addition, seasonal mocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served.

This is a soft opening of The Well Collaborative, a new organization in the greater Claremont area dedicated to celebrating and supporting the gifts of our community, as well as preserving our rich history. The Well Collaborative is partnering with the First Congregational Church of Claremont to use their open and beautiful meeting space for myriad events. The Well Collaborative is dedicated to being a safe place for all people to enjoy community.

For more information, please contact the church at 603-542-6342 or firstcongregationalchurch@myfairpoint.net.