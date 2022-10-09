The Walpole Players present “Hansel and Gretel”

WALPOLE, N.H. – The Walpole Players will be presenting the classic Grimms’ fairy tale, “Hansel and Gretel,” on Fridays, Oct. 21 and 28 at 7 p.m., and Saturdays, Oct. 22 and 29 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., at the Helen Miller Theater in the Walpole Town Hall.

“Hansel and Gretel,” based on the classic story first published by the Brothers Grimm in 1812, tells the story of a young brother and sister abandoned in the forest, who stumble upon a gingerbread house inhabited by an evil witch. Hansel and Gretel must use their wits to outsmart the Witch and escape being baked in her oven.

Every dramatic moment from this classic tale is brought to life, live on stage, from the night spent in the spooky forest, to the discovery of the candy-coated gingerbread house, to the broomstick flight of the Witch, and to the battle with the Gingerbread Witch. “Hansel and Gretel” is sure to delight children of all ages.

This production, written and directed by Mike Wright, stars Asa Whittaker as Hansel, Lorelai Hashimoto and Harper Rodenhauser sharing the role of Gretel, and Gina Richardson as the evil witch. The cast also includes Denis Fortier as the father, Carolyn Norback and Deb Wick Robarge alternating as the stepmother, Tom Durnford as the Mayor, and Lea Kablik as the ghost of Hansel and Gretel’s mother. Ruth Pratt, Lucy Berger Kimball, Rowan Whittaker, Owen Grant, Trajan Vannini, Nieomi Van Larre, and Luna Gendreau round out the cast. Becca Robison and Ruth Pratt are the Assistant Directors and Stage Managers, with costumes by Lisa Bryan.

Tickets are available at Galloway Realty and Mascoma Bank in Walpole, as well as online at www.TheWalpolePlayers.org. Tickets will also be sold at the door.

The Walpole Players’ next production, Truman Capote’s “A Christmas Memory,” will take place in December.

For more information, visit www.thewalpoleplayers.org or email WalpolePlayers@gmail.com.