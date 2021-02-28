SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – On Thursday, March 18 at 6 p.m., join the Springfield Town Library for an online presentation of “The Ultimate Presentation for Red Sox Nation” with author Martin “Marty” Gitlin.

Take a fun and enlightening journey through Boston Red Sox history with the author of the “Ultimate Boston Red Sox Time Machine Book.” This presentation features videos and photographs of the greatest and most fascinating players, teams, events, and moments in franchise history.

The program also includes trivia questions for patrons to ponder and covers Sox history from the Royal Rooters, who launched Red Sox Nation, all the way to the four World Series championships and beyond. It will conclude with a question-and-answer period. Marty will have autographed and personalized copies of his book available online following the program.

This event is free and open to the public. Contact Tracey at stlvtprograms@gmail.com or 802-885-3108 with any questions. Signup is required at www.eventbrite.com/e/the-ultimate-presentation-for-red-sox-nation-tickets-128012981273.

Thank you to the town of Springfield for sponsoring this event.