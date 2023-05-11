BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls, Vt. welcomes New Hampshire author Maureen Clancy Thibodeau on Friday, May 19 at 6 p.m. Maureen will read from and discuss her book “The Trophy Hunters.” This is a Bellows Falls Third Friday event.

A monstrous evil is lurking in the backcountry of Pittsburg, N.H. Born of the hatred he feels toward his dad for forcing him along on hunting trips, Thomas Nagazona begins to slowly go insane at the tender young age of 5. Sinister creativity leads Thomas on a course that will culminate in horrific changes for the Nagazona family 16 years later. Thomas spirals down a dark, complete collapse of his mental condition, which will set him off on a violent killing spree. Kammy Jones is the tenacious FBI agent pursuing Thomas. She has a personal stake in finding the perpetrator. Witness Thomas’ journey into madness in this spine-tingling tale of revenge and reparation. Follow Kammy on her harrowing search for truth and justice. Join them both as they are brought together by desperation, paranormal communication, and madness for a gruesome showdown.

Maureen Clancy Thibodeau lives in southwestern New Hampshire with her husband, dog, and cats in a very small town. She enjoys many outdoor activities, sports, and hobbies. Maureen is also a certified aromatherapist, and an estate sale planner. The idea for “The Trophy Hunter” came to Maureen in a dream. She spent two years formulating the plot, characters, and other book details in her head before writing a single word.

Books will be available at the event. Call 802-463-9404 for event reservations and to reserve a book. Books can also be reserved online at www.villagesquarebooks.com/book/9798987125403.