SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club” will be the final production in the Springfield Community Players’ 2022 season. It will be presented on Nov. 4, 5, 11, and 12 at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday matinee on Nov. 6 at 2 p.m. at the group’s Studio Theater 165 South Street in Springfield.

Under the direction of Don Gray, this hilarious comedy by the team of Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten is the story of five unforgettable women– a hilarious and touching comedy about friendships that last forever.

Five southern women, who first met on their college swim team, keep their friendship strong by meeting for a long weekend every August at the same beach cottage, the Sweet Delilah, on North Carolina’s Outer Banks to catch up, laugh, and meddle in each other’s lives.

The play focuses on four of those weekends and covers a span of 33 years.

The Swim Club consists of Sheree, the super organized team captain, whose life isn’t as perfect as it seems and Dinah, the wisecracking attorney, whose professional life is far more satisfying than her personal life. They are joined by the pampered Lexie, who is married and determined to hold onto her looks and Vernadette, who seems to live under a dark cloud, but has decided to give in and embrace the chaos. Rounding out our quintet is Jeri Neal, a.k.a. Sister Mary Esther, who arrives with a big surprise for her friends.

“The Sweet Delilah Swim Club” is the story of these five unforgettable women – a hilarious and touching comedy about friendships that last forever.

The cast has Cindy Hughes of Springfield as Sheree, Sara Vitale of Athens as Dinah, Kay Burge of Springfield as Lexie, Fran Kemp of Charlestown as Vernadette, and Ashlee White of Springfield as Jeri Neal.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.springfieldcommunityplayers.org or by calling 802-885-4098.