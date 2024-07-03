The Springfield Community Players present “It Had to Be You”

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Community Players, our local community theater in Springfield, Vt., located at 165 South Street, are pleased to announce the cast of their second production of the 2024 season.

“It Had to Be You” was written by Renee Taylor and Joseph Bologna, and was performed on Broadway in 1981, at the John Golden Theatre.

This delightful comedy is about Theda Blau, an out of work, ex-B movie actress, a health food nut, and would-be playwright, who has no money and has been struggling desperately for three years to write a play for herself. She wants to find love and success in New York. Along comes Vito Pignoli, a hugely successful TV commercial producer and director. The story that follows is a path of finding love and companionship in New York on Christmas Eve.

This romantic comedy is directed by Gary Ammerman and features Tera Monroe Murray as Theda Blau and Scott Magnuson as Vito Pignoli. Caroline Wade is taking on the role of stage manager.

Murray is a local performer who has performed in the recent productions with The Springfield Community Players in last year’s productions of “Puffs” and “Clue.” Most recently she has performed “Hedda Gabler” with the Amplified Arts Theatre.

Magnuson is no stranger to local theater. He played Colonel Mustard in last year’s production of “Clue,” and has appeared in local theater productions of “Romeo and Juliet,” “Emma,” “Stardust,” and “A Christmas Carol.”

Ammerman is new to the community. Having worked many years in theater as an actor, singer, director, stage manager, and technical director. He hails from Cincinnati, Ohio. He is a retired teacher and elementary school principal.

Be sure to purchase your tickets for this production. The play is onstage at The Springfield Community Theater on July 12, 13, 19, and 20, at 7 p.m.; and July 14 and 21, at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased by calling 802-885-4098, or by visiting www.springfieldcommunityplayers.org/store.

“It Had to Be You” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French Inc., www.concordtheatricals.com.