The Springfield Community Players kick off the season

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Community Players are hosting their first auditions of the 2022 season on March 12 and 13 at the Calvary Baptist Church, 156 Main Street, Springfield, Vt.

This season, the Springfield Community Players will be offering four shows to the community, and they are looking for new and old talent to join the organization. Shows this season will range from comedy, to musicals, to a resurgence of a longtime dormant show, “Godspell.”

Shows for this upcoming season include: “Puffs” or “Seven increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School for Magic and Magic” directed by Gregory Villonw, “Gypsy” directed by Sara Vitale with musical direction by Parker Eastman, “Two on the Aisle, Three in the Van” directed by Todd Hutchinson, and “Godspell” directed by Donald Gray. In addition to this extraordinary lineup, Springfield Community Players will be hosting a series of concerts under the direction of Parker Eastman.

At this time, auditions will be held for the first two shows of the season only, “Puffs” and “Gypsy.” Auditions for the comedy, “Puffs” will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on both days and auditions for “Gypsy” from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

If you are unable to attend either day, please reach out to director Sara at Sara@LiLprod.com to coordinate a makeup time for “Gypsy,” or to director Greg at gvillone88@gmail.com for “Puffs” so that they can find an alternative time.

For “Puffs,” please be prepared to do a cold read from the script. For “Gypsy,” please be prepared to read from the script, sing a song of your choosing – bring piano music if you like, and move a bit to a piece of music we will provide.

If there are any questions about auditions, upcoming shows, or becoming a part of the Springfield Community Players, please email springfieldcommunityplayers@gmail.com.