The Speckers to perform traditional American music

ANDOVER, Vt. – Vermont’s fiddle trio, The Speckers, will present an afternoon concert of traditional American fiddle and banjo music at the Andover Town Hall Sunday, Jan. 26, from 2-3:30 p.m. There is no cover charge, and all are welcome, including children of all ages.

Lila and Ida Mae Specker will accompany their dad John, Okemo Valley TV’s 2017 Producer of the Year, on fiddle and vocals. John Specker, “Father of the Ithaca Sound,” is a fiddle virtuoso who helped to create a new regional style in upstate New York in the 1970s before he moved to Vermont later in that decade.

The resonance between father and daughters, old wooden instruments and venerable town hall timbers, add extra dimension to this hometown musical afternoon.

For more information, please visit www.johnspecker.com or www.idamaespecker.com.