The Sky is the Limit and uplifting words at Gallery at the VAULT

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Gallery at the VAULT is proud to present a new Open Wall show “The Sky is the Limit.” This show includes beautiful photographs, paintings, paper sculpture, jewelry, needlework, and fiber arts.

Also showing is a display of uplifting, inspirational, colorful words and phrases to add some joy to your day. You are invited to add to the collection. Take a photo of your single word or saying and send it to VAULT via email, snail mail, or bring it into the gallery.

Open Wall is a non-juried show for any artists living in a 30-mile radius of Springfield. Enjoy a variety of fine art and fun fantasy created by neighbors and friends. The works will be on display until Oct. 14.

Gallery at the Vault is located at 68 Main Street in Springfield. We are open Wednesday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., and Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. For more information, call 802-885-7111, email galleryvault@vermontel.net, or visit www.galleryvault.org.