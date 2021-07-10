The Silverbacks to perform in Proctorsville

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The town of Cavendish and the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association invite everyone to spend an evening listening to the sounds of The Silverbacks at the Svec Memorial Green in Proctorsville Wednesday, July 21 at 6 p.m., weather permitting.

At the root of nearly all classic rock songs is the blues. The Silverbacks illustrate this foundational link with every song they play, from Albert King’s “Born Under a Bad Sign” to “Black Magic Woman.” Based in Brandon, Vt., the Silverbacks mix authentic blues and rock classics, managing to sound fresh and familiar at the same time. The band features Rob Zollman (drums), Sean Barrett (lead guitar and vocals), Scoitt Totten (harmonica), Peter Kennedy (bass, vocals), and Tom Van Sant (rhythm guitar and lead vocals).

Cavendish encourages all area residents and visitors to join their friends and neighbors in front of the gazebo on the green. Bring a blanket or a comfortable chair, have a picnic, or just lie back and relax on the grass. It’s a fun way to enjoy the summer weather and either reconnect with old friends or make new ones. Murdock’s Restaurant and Outer Limits Brewing will both be open for dining in or taking out, so please patronize the local establishments.

Wearing masks at the concert and physical distancing are only required for those who are not vaccinated. The green is large and the band will be loud enough to be heard throughout, so please spread out and maintain distancing.

As always, the concerts are free and open to everyone. For more information, please call Robin at 802-226-7736. In the event of rain, postponement information will be reflected on the Cavendish Facebook page.