The Rough & Tumble with Decatur Creek at Stage 33 Live

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. — “Thriftstore-Americana” duo The Rough & Tumble, Mallory Graham and Scott Tyler, are songwriters and storytellers who will have an audience in stitches one minute and falling apart at the seams the next. A decade of relentless touring has earned them the right to trot out the haggard road-worn trope, but they defy that stereotype, and pretty much every other, with their upbeat, commanding stage presence, razor-sharp banter, earworm melodies, and heartstring lyrics.

Mallory and Scott had been writing and performing together for years in other projects by the time The Rough & Tumble was born in 2011. Since then, they’ve been crowned The Listening Room Network’s Artist of the Year, have been an Official Showcase Artist for the Southeast Regional Folk Alliance, and were awarded Americana Song of the Year by the Independent Music Awards. They’ve released half a dozen acclaimed albums and EPs.

There may be signature nose flutes on the merch table if they haven’t sold out.

“The voices of Graham and Tyler, both of which avoid the affected, mannered tone so prevalent in much of today’s Americana, combine seamlessly.” — Bill Kopp, Mountain Xpress, Asheville, N.C.

“They sure as hell are peaking high and mighty in this music and songwriting game.” — Brian Carroll, Red Line Roots.

Decatur Creek will open. Beth Eldridge, Doug Farrell, and Jack Henry are each accomplished New Hampshire musicians, singer/songwriters, and performers who together write and play some of the most tasteful original music in the region, with sharp focus on songcraft and vocals.

This is a 3 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Stage 33 Live, 33 Bridge Street in Bellows Falls Vt. Tickets can be bought in advance through www.stage33live.com or at the door. Limited seating is available. The event will be recorded and filmed. The Covid protocol will be the guidelines in effect in the community on show day. Currently the guidance is that masks are optional, which may change without notice. Please do not attend if you are experiencing any Covid symptoms.

Stage 33 Live is a casual and intimate industrial-rustic listening room in a former factory hosting local, regional, and national performances, and presentations of original material. No bar or kitchen, the stage is the mission; coffee, soda, juice, water, and weird snacks available by donation. More info about the nonprofit, all-volunteer project, and this and other upcoming events, online at www.stage33live.com.

Stage 33 Live gratefully acknowledges the help of so many individuals without whom none of this would be happening, and institutional support this season from The Island Corporation, the Vermont Arts Council, the Bellows Falls Opera House, and the Rockingham Arts & Museum Project that helped fund improvements and maintenance, and generally smooth out a lot of the rough edges. Stage 33 Live is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, and all donations are deductible to the fullest extent. Volunteers run the thing from stem to stern.