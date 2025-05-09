The Phoenix presents second annual Music on the Mountain

LUDLOW, Vt. – On Saturday, May 17, from 1-7 p.m., at Jackson Gore Village on Okemo Mountain, The Phoenix, the national 750,000-plus member sober community, is hosting its second annual Music on the Mountain festival, a substance-free music and arts festival benefiting the Divided Sky Foundation, a Ludlow, Vt.-based recovery center cofounded by Phish’s Trey Anastasio.

This year’s event will feature family-friendly activities celebrating recovery, with local arts vendors, food trucks, and the splendor of the Green Mountains. It will feature a one-of-a-kind super jam with “Divided Sky All-Stars,” Sun Ra Arkestra, Soule Monde, and others

The Phoenix has created a national movement of more sober inclusive music events and festivals to foster community, connection, and sobriety. The Phoenix has impacted individuals in recovery and seeking long-term sobriety, and those affected by substance abuse through free-to-join fitness, health and wellness, arts, and social programming.