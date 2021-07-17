The Paramount Theatre announces reopening and fall lineup

RUTLAND, Vt. – The Paramount Theatre, a historic 830-seat theatre located in downtown Rutland, announced a lineup of six events at the historic hall beginning this September. These six shows are the first to be performed inside the auditorium since the pandemic forced its temporary closure in March of 2020. “It feels magnificent to be on the verge of welcoming guests back into our beloved hall after such a long, long time away,” commented Eric Mallette, The Paramount’s executive director.

Tickets for this schedule go on sale to the general public Saturday, July 17 at 10 a.m. at The Paramount Theatre Box Office by phone at 802-775-0903 or via The Heritage Family Credit Union Online Box Office at www.ParamountVT.org.

A cappella superstars Straight No Chaser will appear at the venue Saturday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. If the phrase “male a cappella group” conjures up an image of students in blue blazers, ties, and khakis singing traditional college songs on campuses… think again. Straight No Chaser are neither strait-laced nor straight-faced, but neither are they vaudeville-style kitsch. Originally formed over a dozen years ago while students together at Indiana University, the group has reassembled and reemerged as a phenomenon with a massive fanbase, more than 20 million views on YouTube, numerous national TV appearances, and proven success with two holiday releases.

On Thursday, Sept. 23 at 7:30 p.m., one of America’s pre-eminent humor writers takes to the stage – humorist, author, and satirist David Sedaris will make his second visit to the theatre, after his completely sold-out show in 2013. Sedaris is a master of satire and one of today’s most observant writers. In 2020 the New York Public Library voted “Me Talk Pretty One Day” one of the 125 most important books of the last 125 years.

In October, the theatre welcomes comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White Thursday, Oct. 7. White first rose to fame as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the Blue Collar Comedy Tour phenomenon, but now as a chart-topping Grammy-nominated comedian and a feature film actor, Ron White has established himself as a star in his own right. His stories relay tales from his real life, ranging from growing up in a small town in Texas to sharing stories of his daily life to becoming one of the most successful comedians in America.

Blue Oyster Cult bring all of their hits to the historic stage Friday, Oct. 29. For over four decades, Blue Oyster Cult has been thrilling fans of intelligent hard rock with songs like “Cities on Flame with Rock and Roll,” “Then Came the Last Days of May,” “I Love the Night,” and “In Thee.” Blue Oyster Cult is revered for its pioneering work and occupies a unique place in rock history – it’s one of a very few hard rock and heavy metal bands to earn both genuine mainstream critical acclaim as well as commercial success.

November brings with it “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:30 p.m. “Buddy” tells the true story of Buddy’s meteoric rise to fame, from the moment in 1957 when “That’ll Be The Day” hit the airwaves until his tragic death less than two years later on “The Day the Music Died.” The show features over 20 of Buddy Holly’s greatest hits. Seen by over 22 million people around the world, Buddy will have you on your feet.

The Monster Energy Outbreak Tour presents American Idol winner Laine Hardy Saturday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. Launched in 2011, the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour showcases the biggest new names in music each year amidst their culture-impacting, breakthrough moment. A native of Louisiana, Laine Hardy was 6 when he picked up his first guitar and later joined his brother playing in local clubs and. After winning American Idol in 2019, Laine focused on songwriting and touring. Laine’s 2020 “Ground I Grew Up On” virtual tour made 20-plus online stops with views at 2 million and counting.

The Paramount Theatre, a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, fully ADA compliant organization including state-of-the-art hearing enhancement devices, is gearing up to bring its 21st season of live entertainment to central Vermont.