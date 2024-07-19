The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series presents Bombay Rickey 

PUTNEY, Vt. – The Next Stage Bandwagon Summer Series presents five-piece band Bombay Rickey, on Saturday, July 27, at 6 p.m., at New England Center for Circus Arts, 10 Town Crier Drive, in Brattleboro.

“[Bombay Rickey is] easily one of the most adventurous and daring artists we’ve worked with,” says Keith Marks, executive director of Next Stage Arts. “I saw them in New York in January, and they made my jaw drop on the floor. I’m over-the-moon excited to present them to our Vermont community.”

Praised as “a true treat for the adventurous ear” by TimeOut NY, Bombay Rickey has a unique sound evocative of 1960s movie soundscapes. The group plays both covers and original music that borrow equally from the worlds of surf rock, cumbia, spaghetti-Western, and Bollywood, balanced out with soaring operatic vocals.

Since its inception in 2012, Bombay Rickey has become a fixture at Brooklyn mainstay Barbes, as well as having played live on WFMU, opened up for Cambodian psychedelic band Dengue Fever, and having been featured in an ad for Citibank. Bombay Rickey’s debut album, “Cinefonia,” was named best debut of 2014 by New York Music Daily and received the Vox Pop Award for Best Eclectic Album from the International Music Awards. Most recently, Bombay Rickey was invited to create an opera cabaret based on the life of Yma Sumac for the prestigious Prototype Festival in New York City. The show ran for seven sold-out performances and was hailed as a “rocking musical show” by the Wall Street Journal.

The band features Kamala Sankaram on vocals and accordion, Drew Fleming on guitar and vocals, Jeff Hudgins on alto saxophone and vocals, Nick Cuduahy on bass, and Brian Adler on percussion. All longtime New York musicians, the ﬁve members of Bombay Rickey have done previous work with John Zorn, Anthony Braxton, Chicha Libre, and Alarm Will Sound, to name a few.

This performance is co-presented with New England Center for Circus Arts. The Bandwagon Summer Series is a family-friendly outdoor cultural performance series running through mid-October. Kids under 12 always get in for free, and a dedicated play area will be available at all shows. Refreshments are sold onsite, including the return of the hugely popular Barr Hill cocktails. Bring a picnic and a blanket or fold-up chair to enjoy our concerts.

Tickets are discounted in advance at www.nextstagearts.org. For more information, visit the website or call 802-387-0102.

Support for the Bandwagon Summer Series is provided by M&T Bank, Lawson’s Finest Liquids, Oak Meadow, The Porch Cafe and Catering, Brattleboro Reformer, and the Grammar School.