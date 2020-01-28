The Nature Museum welcomes climate change activist Bill McKibben

GRAFTON, Vt. – The Nature Museum is thrilled to host author and climate change activist, Bill McKibben, for an evening of education and inspiration. This event has sliding scale tickets and will be held at the Grafton Community Church Saturday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m., with tickets available at the Nature Museum website or at the door.

A former staff writer for the New Yorker, McKibben writes frequently for a wide variety of publications around the world, including the New York Review of Books, National Geographic, and Rolling Stone. The Boston Globe said he was “probably America’s most important environmentalist” and his activism and leadership have remained both focused and influential for over 30 years. He is currently deeply engaged in the national conversation, publishing articles and leading acts of civil disobedience and mass actions targeting financial institutions that invest in fossil fuels.

His 1989 book, “The End of Nature,” is regarded as the first book for a general audience about climate change and has appeared in 24 languages. Since publishing the now classic, and widely credited with launching the movement against climate change, McKibben has been at the forefront of nearly every fight on behalf of the environment. He is a founder of 350.org, the first planet-wide, grassroots climate change movement, which has organized 20,000 rallies around the world in every country, save North Korea, spearheaded the resistance to the Keystone Pipeline, and launched the fast-growing fossil fuel divestment movement. His efforts to increase awareness of the need to lower carbon emissions are recognized globally.

Vanessa Stern, the executive director of The Nature Museum, was inspired to get in touch with Bill after reading his recent book. “I’m not sure if I would have reached out to Bill if I hadn’t read in his newest book, ‘Falter,’ that if he had given up all hope with regard to climate change, he would have bothered to write this book. Given our own governor’s reluctance to embrace the proposed Global Warming Solutions Act, I think it’s imperative we get out to hear McKibben’s message and his call to action.”

In his newest book, “Falter,” he continues to address this urgent mission, coupling it with a warning about trends including AI and robotics. McKibben cites these trends, along with the ideologies that fuel them, as some that threaten to substantially alter the nature of human experience and possibly end civilization, as we have known it.

Tickets are sliding scale and are available on the Nature Museum website, www.naturemuseum.org.