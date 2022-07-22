The Nature Museum announces Fairy House Festival

GRAFTON, Vt. – On Sept. 24 and 25, 2022, The Nature Museum in Grafton, Vt. will be hosting its annual Fairy House Festival from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on both days.

The Fairy House Festival is The Nature Museum’s annual fundraiser and draws visitors from far and wide to Grafton each September. Volunteers create a fairyland of small structures built out of natural materials, opening a portal to the incredible world around us through deep observation of nature’s gifts.

The funds raised at the Fairy House Festival go to support the museum’s natural science programs in schools and libraries, wilderness days for tweens, wild foods workshops, summer camps for kids, mushroom talks, birding walks, and so much more.

Builders and Volunteers will receive free admissions. Teen Volunteers will receive community service hours. Tickets go on sale mid-August.

The Nature Museum is located at 186 Townshend Rd., Grafton Vt.