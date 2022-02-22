The Milkhouse Heaters come to Bellows Falls

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Milkhouse Heaters will play the Stage 33 Live listening room in Bellows Falls on Sunday, March 6 at 6 p.m.

Jan and Mike are refugees of the Boston music scene, where they were nominated for a Boston Music Award. They moved to southern Vermont in 2003, rolled Americana into their punk roots, and became The Milkhouse Heaters. They are known not just for their strong writing and performing chops but their support of local live music and considered, considerate living.

This listening room show will take place at 33 Bridge St. in Bellows Falls. The performance will be recorded. Seating is limited and based on donation only. All individuals are required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing from people not in their party.