The Memoir Workshops with Pam Bernard winter sessions

WALPOLE, N.H. – Award-winning author Pam Bernard announces the continuation of her popular and ongoing eight-week sessions of writing and reading memoir workshops to begin mid to late January at her home in Walpole, N.H.

Rather than conceived chronologically, memoir is written as “mosaic,” a method that captures small moments of emotional clarity. William Zinsser says, “The past looms over us in a thousand fragments…don’t look over your shoulder to see what relatives are perched there. Say what you want to say, freely and honestly.”

Thus, the nature of a writing workshop is a perfect atmosphere for generating memoir, where many short narratives are generated over a period of time. At some point in the future, we can consider an overall shape but not until we have been free to probe disparate moments “freely and honestly.” Each moment or event brought to the page becomes material to better understand your past and make of it a story that conveys your deepest humanity.

If you are ready to consider your life worthy of exploration, by finding new meaning in the act of harnessing memory and imagination, this workshop will be invaluable.

Pam Bernard, author of four books, is a poet, painter, editor, and adjunct professor at the New Hampshire Institute of Art and Franklin Pierce University. She received her MFA in creative writing from Warren Wilson College and bachelor’s degree from Harvard University. Her awards include fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Massachusetts Cultural Council.

Please email pam@pambernard.com, visit www.pambernard.com, or call 603-756-4177 for more information including days and times.