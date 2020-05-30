The Memoir Workshops with Pam Bernard summer sessions

WALPOLE, N.H. – Join one of these dynamic and popular workshops beginning week of June 8. Usually held at Bernard’s home in Walpole, they are temporarily conducted via videoconferencing on Zoom.

In “The Art of Time in Memoir,” Sven Birkerts says: “The point of memoir is to discover through memory the linkages that give resonance to what would otherwise be the chaos of life.” If you yearn for a deeper engagement with your life and the lives of those who have helped define you, the act of writing about experience can provide meaning and direction – not as reportage, but as a way to shape your life story into something memorable and meaningful.

The workshops are intimate and nurturing, yet rigorous and challenging. Included are readings and explorations of craft, free writes from prompts, and sharing of narrative drafts.

Writer Maureen Daylor says: “Studying the craft of memoir writing with Pam for the last year has opened up the world for me. There is so much to value: the craft lessons, the free writes, fellow writers and their works and the feedback from them and Pam. More than anything, this process has led me to find the forgiveness that has eluded me, despite my deep desire for it and years of therapy. Exploring my life deeply with others allows me to see my past in a different and softer light. This workshop is my saving grace in the time of COVID-19.”

The author of four books, Pam is a poet, memoirist, painter, editor, and professor. She received her MFA in creative writing from Warren Wilson College and B.A. in history of art from Harvard University. Her awards include fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Massachusetts Cultural Council. Her second collection, “Across the Dark,” was a finalist in the National Poetry Series competition. Please visit www.pambernard.com for information and fees. For more information, email pam@pambernard.com or call 603-756-4177.