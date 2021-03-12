The Memoir Workshops with Pam Bernard spring sessions

WALPOLE, N.H. – E.L. Doctorow said, “Writing is like driving a car at night: you never see further than your headlights, but you can make the whole trip that way. If you have dreamed of writing about your life but don’t know how to take the first step, or if you have a project in progress and need reliable feedback as go forward, there is a place for you in one of these rigorous workshops. Workshop leader, Pam Bernard, carefully shapes each group so that participants can feel both nurtured and challenged at whatever level of experience.”

While fiction encourages the writer to create a story, memoir demands that we discover a story. It can also be said of the need for poetry’s fresh insights to be enacted on the page. If what Dag Hammarskjöld said is true, that the longest journey is the journey inward, then the deeper study and practice of memoir or poetry can facilitate and illuminate that journey.

Pam Bernard, author of four books, is a poet, painter, editor, and adjunct professor at the New Hampshire Institute of Art and Franklin Pierce University. She received her MFA in creative writing from Warren Wilson College and B.A. from Harvard University. Her awards include fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Massachusetts Cultural Council.

Please email pam@pambernard.com, visit www.pambernard.com, or call for more information, including days and times, 603-756-4177. All workshops are on Zoom.